Sport

Special evening of nostalgia and history at Muckross Rowing Club

Nov 28, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrysport
History repeating itself… A special evening of nostalgia and history was held at Muckross Rowing Club Killarney on Friday night. The occasion of the 50th anniversary honouring the winners of the Killarney Regatta Senior four-oar race of 1972. The crew welcomed back Donie Cronin, who resides in Australia. The photo was replicated for old times sakes and includes, front row, John Lyne, Kathleen Murphy (standing in for J O’Shea, Cox) Denis Horan, back row, Donie Cronin and Pat Casey. Rowing historian, John Beazley gave the citation of the historical day in 1972. The Presentation cup dates back to 1886, known as the ‘Great Southern &amp; Western Railway Hotel Cup’ and includes the first winners of that year - ‘The Drapers’ (Commercial Rowing Club) every rowing club in Killarney has its name inscribed since the cups inception over 136 years ago. Family members of the crew were joined by Past Vice-Presidents, Dan Kelleher and Gerry Murphy. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/Free pic**
