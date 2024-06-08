Two of the three seats up for grabs in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area have been decided, with the distribution of the Greens' Peadar Ó Fionnáin's votes pushing Sinn Féin's Robert Brosnan across the line.

He received 454 such votes, bringing his total to 2,131.

With a quota of 1,966, his surplus votes will now go towards determining who will get the final available seat.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil received 363 votes in the fourth count, meaning he now has 1,735.

Scrapping it out for the final seat with Cllr Fitzgerald is fellow Fianna Fáil candidate Cllr Michael D. O'Shea; he now has 1,562 votes, following a transfer of of 127 from Peadar Ó Fionnáin.

Poll-topper Fine Gael's Tommy Griffin was the first councillor to be elected to Kerry County Council this time round.