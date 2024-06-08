Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin's Robert Brosnan is second candidate elected in Corca Dhuibhne LEA

Jun 8, 2024 19:32 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin's Robert Brosnan is second candidate elected in Corca Dhuibhne LEA
Share this article

Two of the three seats up for grabs in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area have been decided, with the distribution of the Greens' Peadar Ó Fionnáin's votes pushing Sinn Féin's Robert Brosnan across the line.

He received 454 such votes, bringing his total to 2,131.

With a quota of 1,966, his surplus votes will now go towards determining who will get the final available seat.

Advertisement

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil received 363 votes in the fourth count, meaning he now has 1,735.

Scrapping it out for the final seat with Cllr Fitzgerald is fellow Fianna Fáil candidate Cllr Michael D. O'Shea; he now has 1,562 votes, following a transfer of of 127 from Peadar Ó Fionnáin.

Poll-topper Fine Gael's Tommy Griffin was the first councillor to be elected to Kerry County Council this time round.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jackie Healy-Rae tops poll in Castleisland LEA, elected on first count
Advertisement
Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council
Councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald loses seat
Advertisement

Recommended

Jackie Healy-Rae tops poll in Castleisland LEA, elected on first count
Wins for Rovers and DLR
Fine Gael’s Tommy Griffin is the first candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council
Kerry into last four of All Ireland Minors
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus