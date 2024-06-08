Fine Gael candidate, Tommy Griffin has topped the poll in the 2024 Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area, with 1,807 first preference votes.

He is just 159 votes shy of the quota to get elected in this three seater constituency, which has been set at 1,966.

62.49% (7,966) of the LEA's 12,578 registered voters cast their vote.

The second most first preference votes went to Robert Brosnan of Sinn Féin, who got 1,429.

Michael D O.Shea of Fianna Fáil received the third most with 1,338 first preference votes.

The Green Party's Peadar Ó Fionnáin got 1,024, while Breandán Fitzgerald of Fianna Fáil is on 1,014.

Fine Gael's Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald received 740 first preference votes.

Having receive the fewest votes the Labour Party's Mike Kennedy was eliminated.

His 508 first preference votes will now be redistributed.

There were 106 invalid or spoiled votes

FIRST PREFERENCE VOTES

Tommy Griffin, Fine Gael - 1,807

Robert Brosnan, Sinn Féin - 1,429

Michael D O.Shea, Fianna Fáil – 1,338

Peadar Ó Fionnáin, Green Party – 1,024

Breandán Fitzgerald, Fianna Fáil – 740

Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, Fine Gael – 740

Mike Kennedy, Labour Party – 508 (ELIMINATED)