Charlie Farrelly takes second seat in Castleisland Local Electoral Area

Jun 8, 2024 21:31 By radiokerrynews
Incumbent councillor Charlie Farrelly has won the second seat in the Castleisland Local Electoral Area following the second count which involved the distribution of poll topper Jackie Healy-Rae's surplus of 954 votes.

The sitting independent councillor received 314 of Jackie Healy-Rae's surplus, which elected him on the second count with 2,117 votes.

This means two of the four seats in the Castleisland LEA are now filled.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald got 200 votes in the second count, he now stands at 1,741 votes.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell received 162 of Jackie Healy-Rae's surplus, he's in fourth place with 1,628 votes.

In fifth position is independent Michelle Keane who got 115 voes in the second count, her vote now stands at 1,106.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Bell received 124 votes from the Healy-Rae surplus, putting her at 851.

Cáit Ní Ríordáin of Aontú received 29 votes in the second count, she's now at 154.

The Greens' Paul Bowler got 10 votes, putting him at 146.

Cllr Farrelly's surplus of 181 votes will now be distributed in the third count.

The Castleisland vote will continue tonight in the John Mitchels Sports Complex in Tralee.

