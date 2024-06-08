Jackie Healy-Rae tops poll in Castleisland LEA, elected on first count

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae has been elected to the Castleisland Local Electoral Area.

He was elected on the first count with 2,890 first preferences exceeding the quota of 1,936.

He becomes the second candidate to be elected to Kerry County Council in this year's local elections along with Fine Gael's Tommy Griffin who won the first seat in Corca Dhuibhne.

The son of Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has taken the first seat in the four-seater Castleisland LEA.

The first count shows another incumbent independent councillor Charlie Farrelly with 1,803 votes, followed by Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald with 1,541, and sitting Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell with 1,466.

Independent candidate Michelle Keane, a businesswoman from Knocknagoshel, received 991 first preferences followed by another Knocknagoshel woman Deirdre Bell of Sinn Féin who received 727 votes.

The Green Party's Paul Bowler got 136 votes and Cáit Ní Ríordáin of Aontú received 125 first preferences.

As Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae exceeded the quota, his surplus of 954 votes will be distributed in the second count.