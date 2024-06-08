Advertisement
Sport

Leinster into URC last 4

Jun 8, 2024
Leinster into URC last 4
Leinster are into the United Rugby Championship semi finals.

They have beaten Ulster by 43 points to 20 at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe scored two tries for Leinster, with their other tries coming from Robbie Henshaw, Jordan Larmour, Josh van der Flier and Ross Molony.

Ross Byrne kicked five conversions and a penalty.

Leinster will now go to Pretoria for the semi final to face the Bulls, who beat Benetton by 30 points to 23 earlier.

And Northampton won the Gallagher Premiership, defeating Bath by 25 points to 21.

Wins for Rovers and DLR
