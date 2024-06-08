Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald has out-polled Cllr Mike D. O'Shea to claim the final seat in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area.

Following the elections of Tommy Griffin (FG) and Robert Brosnan (SF) in counts four and five, and the elimination of Mike Kennedy, Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and the Green Party’s Peadar Ó Fionnáin, the race for the final seat came down to the Fianna Fáil party colleagues.

Count five distributed to a surplus of 165 votes following Robert Brosnan's election.

Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald gained 131 votes to finish with 1,866 votes, whereas Cllr Michael D. O'Shea got 34 votes to reach.

As there are no more votes to count, Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald has been elected without reaching the quota of 1,966.

