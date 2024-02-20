Advertisement
Almost 3,800 Kerry premises connected to National Broadband Plan as councillors voice concerns over slow speeds

Feb 20, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Almost 3,800 premises across Kerry are connected to the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

That’s according to figures provided at the full meeting of Kerry County Council.

The meeting heard €107 million has been invested in the county under the NBP.

Almost 28,000 (27,553) premises in Kerry are covered by the National Broadband Plan.

This includes 3,778 already active connections; almost 15,000 (14,882) networks are built and available to order/pre-order ; while 4,025 network builds are in progress.

TJ Malone, National Broadband Ireland Deployment CEO, told the meeting the take up rate in the county is below the national average.

Adding that the plan is expected to be fully rolled out across Kerry by 2026.

Councillors voiced concerns over poor internet speeds in the county, in particular in Milltown and North Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD Mike O’Shea described the broadband services in Milltown as a disaster and asked NBI to take immediate action in the region.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty spoke of issues with internet connectivity in the Kenmare area, which led to further delays of almost six months for some premises. She requested a local NBI representative contact line be created.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O’Donoghue described services in the county as absolutely vital, however flagged administration issues, where eircodes are not being recognised on the website.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel MD, Mike Kennelly asked as there are 62 internet providers in the country should more competitive pricing for broadband be in place..

Members heard network builds are ongoing in areas including Ballyheigue, Tralee and Ballydavid; while almost 3,000 premises in Listowel and over 1,000 in Sneem are expected to be delivered by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, surveys are pending - for areas including Castleisland, Glencar and Kells – which covers over 5,500 (5,566) connections to premises in these areas.

