Socceroos To Go All Out In Clash With Denmark

Groups C and D will be decided at the World Cup in Qatar today.

Defending champions France have already qualified from Group D, and they play Tunisia at 3pm.

Manager Didier Deschamps has to decide whether to rest star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Denmark know they must beat Australia in the other match, which also begins at 3 o'clock.

The Socceroos last qualified for the last 16 sixteen years ago.

Australia manager Graham Arnold says his players will be going for it.

In Group C, it's Argentina up against Poland and Saudi Arabia versus Mexico at 7 o'clock.

Poland top the Group and will qualify with a win or a draw.

Argentina will guarantee passage to the next round with a win, but they may only need a draw.

That depends on the outcome of the other match.

Saudi Arabia will qualify with a victory over Mexico.

England manager Gareth Southgate will give his players some time off after a 3-nil win over Wales saw them through to the last-16 of the World Cup as group winners.

They'll then prepare for a knockout tie with African champions Senegal on Sunday.

After getting this far at Russia 2018, Southgate let his squad celebrate with a beer.

But because of alcohol rules in Qatar it's different this time.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Phil Foden got the other goal as England beat Wales 3-nil.

Rashford feels that England are contenders.

