Sligo confirm addition of Pat Spillane Junior

Jan 18, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Sligo have confirmed the addition of Pat Spillane Junior to their senior football panel.

The Kerry native is eligible to play for Tony McEntee's side as his mother hails from the Yeats County.

Spillane plays his club football with St Jude's in Dublin and is the son of the Kingdom legend of the same name.

The Doctor McKenna Cup semi-finals take place this evening.

Armagh take on Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds from a quarter-to-eight.

At the same time in Ballybofey, it's Donegal against Derry.

