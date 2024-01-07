Senior Club football semis this afternoon

The lineup for the All Ireland Club Football Final will be decided this afternoon.

First up, St Brigids of Roscommon take on Munster champions Castlehaven in the first of two semi finals.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is at 1:45pm.

Then it's the mouthwatering rematch between defending title holders Kilmacud Crokes and Derry's Glen.

The action gets underway in Pairc Esler from 3:45pm.

All Ireland champions Limerick return to competitive action in the Munster Hurling League this afternoon.

They travel to Mallow to take on Cork at 2pm.

At the same time, Waterford are looking to build on their win over Kerry when they take on Tipperary in Dungarvan

Kilkenny begin their Walsh Cup campaign this afternoon with a trip to Carlow.

Billy Drennan starts at centre forward for the Cats in the 1:30pm throw in.

Elsewhere, Westmeath welcome Antrim to Kinnegad and Galway begin their title defense against Offaly.

Donegal are looking to build on their opening win in the McKenna Cup this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness' men are away to Tyrone in the preseason competition with throw in at Healy Park at 1pm.

Also at 1pm is the meeting of Antrim and Fermanagh.

Mayo return to the Connacht Airdome this afternoon as they take on New York in the Connacht Football League quarter finals.

Throw in is at 1pm.

Waterford and Clare are in McGrath Cup action as well later.

Those sides meet in Lemybrien at 2pm.