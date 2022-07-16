Semple Stadium the venue for Camogie Championship quarter-finals

FBD Semple Stadium is the venue for today's Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship quarter-finals.
Waterford play Limerick from 3.15.
And that's followed by the clash of Kilkenny and Dublin at 5.30.
Advertisement
FBD Semple Stadium is the venue for today's Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship quarter-finals.
Waterford play Limerick from 3.15.
And that's followed by the clash of Kilkenny and Dublin at 5.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus