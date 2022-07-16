Advertisement
Sport

Semple Stadium the venue for Camogie Championship quarter-finals

Jul 16, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Semple Stadium the venue for Camogie Championship quarter-finals
FBD Semple Stadium is the venue for today's Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship quarter-finals.

Waterford play Limerick from 3.15.

And that's followed by the clash of Kilkenny and Dublin at 5.30.

