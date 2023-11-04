Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final
Venue: Churchill
Duagh V Lispole 2:00
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Football Championship
Semi-final
Dingle host An Ghaeltacht at 2
Winner on the day
North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Finals
Extra time if necessary
@ 1
Venue: Moyvane
Ballydonoghue v Knocknagoshel
@ 2.30
Venue: Ballylongford
St Senans v Listowel Emmets
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1.
Preliminary Round
at noon
Venue Ballybunion
Listowel Emmets v Duagh.
Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship
Semi-final
Dromid v St.Michaels/Foilmore.
At 3 in Cahersiveen.
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
St.Mary’s/Reenard v St.Michael’s/Foilmore.
At 11:30 in Valentia
East Kerry Intermediate Football Championship
Sponsored By AuillaClub Gleneagle Hotel Group
Final
At 2
Scartaglen V Cordal
Venue Fitzgerald Stadium
Winner on the day
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
Dr Crokes home to Firies @ 2
Winner on the day