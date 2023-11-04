Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Final

Venue: Churchill

Duagh V Lispole 2:00

Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Football Championship

Semi-final

Dingle host An Ghaeltacht at 2

Winner on the day

North Kerry Football

Advertisement

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Finals

Extra time if necessary

@ 1

Venue: Moyvane

Ballydonoghue v Knocknagoshel

@ 2.30

Venue: Ballylongford

St Senans v Listowel Emmets

Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship

Sponsored by O Connors Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh

Division 1.

Preliminary Round

at noon

Venue Ballybunion

Listowel Emmets v Duagh.

Advertisement



Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship

Semi-final

Dromid v St.Michaels/Foilmore.

At 3 in Cahersiveen.

South Kerry Minor Football Championship

Semi-final

St.Mary’s/Reenard v St.Michael’s/Foilmore.

At 11:30 in Valentia

East Kerry Intermediate Football Championship

Sponsored By AuillaClub Gleneagle Hotel Group

Final

At 2

Scartaglen V Cordal

Venue Fitzgerald Stadium

Winner on the day

Advertisement

East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup

Semi-final

Dr Crokes home to Firies @ 2

Winner on the day