Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Cup
Listry 4-19 Clounmacon 2-3
North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship
Round 2
Kilmoyley 1 - 22 Causeway 3 - 9
Abbeydorney 1 - 17 Ballyheigue 0 - 13
Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 18 Ballyduff 2 - 12
North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship
FINAL
[Todd Nolan Memorial Shield]
Tralee Parnell’s 6 - 11 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 10
Kerry today contest the Masters Dr.Mick Loftus Cup Final.
They go up against Tyrone in Kiltoom, Roscommon at 4.
Also today:
First named at home
Games at 4 unless otherwise stated
Molyneaux Cup
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes
Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers
Gneeveguilla V Firies
Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 5:00
McElligott Cup
Castleisland Desmonds V John Mitchels
Milltown/Castlemaine V Fossa 5:00
Kilcummin V Kenmare Shamrocks 5:00
Barrett Cup
Spa Killarney V Dingle
Listowel Emmets V Annascaul
Austin Stacks V Beaufort 5:00
Churchill V Ballymacelligott 5:00
Cahill Cup
Ballydonoghue V An Ghaeltacht
Ardfert Football Club V Skelligs Rangers
Keel V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00
Kerry Cup
Beale V Cordal
Tarbert V Brosna 5:00