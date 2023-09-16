Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 16, 2023 09:45 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry Cup
Listry 4-19 Clounmacon 2-3

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 2

Kilmoyley 1 - 22 Causeway 3 - 9

Abbeydorney 1 - 17 Ballyheigue 0 - 13

Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 18 Ballyduff 2 - 12

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship

FINAL

[Todd Nolan Memorial Shield]

Tralee Parnell’s 6 - 11 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 10

Kerry today contest the Masters Dr.Mick Loftus Cup Final.

They go up against Tyrone in Kiltoom, Roscommon at 4.

Also today:

First named at home
Games at 4 unless otherwise stated

Molyneaux Cup
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes
Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers
Gneeveguilla V Firies
Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 5:00

McElligott Cup
Castleisland Desmonds V John Mitchels
Milltown/Castlemaine V Fossa 5:00
Kilcummin V Kenmare Shamrocks 5:00

Barrett Cup
Spa Killarney V Dingle
Listowel Emmets V Annascaul
Austin Stacks V Beaufort 5:00
Churchill V Ballymacelligott 5:00

Cahill Cup
Ballydonoghue V An Ghaeltacht
Ardfert Football Club V Skelligs Rangers
Keel V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00

Kerry Cup
Beale V Cordal
Tarbert V Brosna 5:00

