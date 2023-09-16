Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Cup

Listry 4-19 Clounmacon 2-3

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 2

Advertisement

Kilmoyley 1 - 22 Causeway 3 - 9

Abbeydorney 1 - 17 Ballyheigue 0 - 13

Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 18 Ballyduff 2 - 12

Advertisement

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship

FINAL

[Todd Nolan Memorial Shield]

Advertisement

Tralee Parnell’s 6 - 11 Crotta O’Neill’s 1 - 10

Kerry today contest the Masters Dr.Mick Loftus Cup Final.

They go up against Tyrone in Kiltoom, Roscommon at 4.

Advertisement

Also today:

First named at home

Games at 4 unless otherwise stated

Molyneaux Cup

Rathmore V Dr. Crokes

Killarney Legion V Laune Rangers

Gneeveguilla V Firies

Glenflesk V Austin Stacks 5:00

Advertisement

McElligott Cup

Castleisland Desmonds V John Mitchels

Milltown/Castlemaine V Fossa 5:00

Kilcummin V Kenmare Shamrocks 5:00

Barrett Cup

Spa Killarney V Dingle

Listowel Emmets V Annascaul

Austin Stacks V Beaufort 5:00

Churchill V Ballymacelligott 5:00

Cahill Cup

Ballydonoghue V An Ghaeltacht

Ardfert Football Club V Skelligs Rangers

Keel V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00

Kerry Cup

Beale V Cordal

Tarbert V Brosna 5:00