Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 1
Dr. Crokes 1-11 Austin Stacks 2-10
Dingle 2-18 Spa 2-10
Division 6B
Na Gaeil 1-8 Rathmore 3-16
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Tralee Parnells 0-10 Ballyheigue 2-16
North Kerry Senior Football League
Division 2 Final
Sponsored by McCarthy Group Insurance
Duagh 0-18 Asdee 0-9
Man Of The Match
Sponsored by Tomaisins Lisselton
Nigel O Connor Duagh
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Shield Semi Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Ballymac 5-10 Churchill 4-16
East Kerry U17 Football League
sponsored by Talter Jack
Division 3
Scartaglin/Cordal 2-9 Fossa 5-11
South Kerry Under 15 Football League
Division 2
Waterville/Dromid Pearses 3-13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3-13