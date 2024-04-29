Advertisement
Low-flying plane to survey Kerry over next few months

Apr 29, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Low-flying plane to survey Kerry over next few months
You could soon spot a low-flying plane in the skies above Kerry.

The plane is being used to conduct a survey as part of Geological Survey Ireland's Tellus project.

The project is a national survey to examine the chemical and physical properties of our soil, rocks and water.

The Kerry part of the survey begins on the 15th or 16th of May and will continue until the end of October.

As the plane will only be 60m, or 200 feet, above the ground, people who operate drones or have sensitive livestock such as horses outdoors are asked to contact the helpline on 1800 45 55 65.

Director of Geological Survey Ireland, Koen Vergruggen says the plane will rise to 240m over towns:

