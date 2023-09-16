Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Molyneaux Cup
Dr. Crokes 3-10 Rathmore 0-6
Killarney Legion 0-14 Laune Rangers 0-8
McElligott Cup
Castleisland Desmonds 5-10 John Mitchels 0-11
Barrett Cup
Listowel Emmets 4-13 Annascaul 3-5
Cahill Cup
Ardfert Football Club W/O Skelligs Rangers -
Munster 1 Wall Singles Handball Championships
Girls U14; Clodagh Quirke
Boys U14; Daire Harkin
Ladies challenge; Sinead Moriarty and Rachel Hogan
Junior B; Eamonn Lacey
Junior A; Cian Counihan
Masters; Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke
Diamond Masters B; Brendan O'Donoghue and Pat Lacey