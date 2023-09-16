Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local GAA results

Sep 16, 2023 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Photo: Radio Kerry
Molyneaux Cup
Dr. Crokes 3-10 Rathmore 0-6
Killarney Legion 0-14 Laune Rangers 0-8

McElligott Cup
Castleisland Desmonds 5-10 John Mitchels 0-11

Barrett Cup
Listowel Emmets 4-13 Annascaul 3-5

Cahill Cup
Ardfert Football Club W/O Skelligs Rangers -

Munster 1 Wall Singles Handball Championships

Girls U14; Clodagh Quirke

Boys U14; Daire Harkin

Ladies challenge; Sinead Moriarty and Rachel Hogan

Junior B; Eamonn Lacey

Junior A; Cian Counihan

Masters; Dominick Lynch and John Joe Quirke

Diamond Masters B; Brendan O'Donoghue and Pat Lacey

