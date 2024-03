Seoirse Bulfin has cited personal and family commitments being behind his decision to resign as Meath hurling manager.

The news comes with just over three weeks until the start of the Royals’ Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

Bulfin led Meath to last year’s Christy Ring, and promotion from Division 2B of the Allianz Hurling League.

But this year saw them finish bottom of 2A, with just a solitary win to their name.