Rovers attempt to return to winning ways tonight

Sep 10, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Rovers attempt to return to winning ways tonight
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says the club remain in a strong position, despite last week's defeat to Finn Harps.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders attempt to return to winning ways tonight, when in-form Waterford visit Tallaght Stadium from 8.

Second plays third at the Showgrounds, with St. Pat's away to Sligo Rovers.

Bohemians will look to boost their European ambitions when they go to Drogheda.

And there's a north-west derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell where Derry City play host to Finn Harps.

First Division leaders Shelbourne are away to Cork City this evening.

Galway United entertain Treaty United.

In form UCD host Cabinteely, Bray face Athlone, and Wexford play Cobh Ramblers.

