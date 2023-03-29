Rowntree highlights returning players from Grand Slam team

Graham Rowntree has highlighted the returning Munster Players from Ireland’s grand slam winning team.

Rowntree mentioned that the returning players will provide a significant boost to the squad “both in terms of leadership and performance.”

Rowntree also stated that Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony are calming influences within the squad with their presence alone.

Munster will play the Cell C Sharks in the Champions Cup round of 16 this Saturday. Kick off Is at 12:30 PM at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa.