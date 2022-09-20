Round 3 fixtures set for County Senior Football Championship

Round 3 fixtures have been set for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Saturday games will be at 5.30 and Sunday matches at 2.30.

On Saturday in Group 1 Kenmare Shamrocks host Dr. Crokes. The following day Ballylongford is the venue for Shannon Rangers against St.Kierans.

Group 2 on Saturday has Spa home to Kerins O'Rahilly's while on Sunday Dingle wecome East Kerry.

In Group 3 West Kerry Board meet Na Gaeil at Gallaras on Saturday and on Sunday Mid Kerry host Austin Stacks at Beaufort.

Group 4 on Sunday has Templenoe home to Feale Rangers while Caherciveen is the venue for South Kerry against St Brendan's.