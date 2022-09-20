Advertisement
Sport

Round 3 fixtures set for County Senior Football Championship

Sep 20, 2022 07:09 By radiokerrysport
Round 3 fixtures set for County Senior Football Championship Round 3 fixtures set for County Senior Football Championship
Share this article

Round 3 fixtures have been set for the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Saturday games will be at 5.30 and Sunday matches at 2.30.

On Saturday in Group 1 Kenmare Shamrocks host Dr. Crokes. The following day Ballylongford is the venue for Shannon Rangers against St.Kierans.

Advertisement

Group 2 on Saturday has Spa home to Kerins O'Rahilly's while on Sunday Dingle wecome East Kerry.

In Group 3 West Kerry Board meet Na Gaeil at Gallaras on Saturday and on Sunday Mid Kerry host Austin Stacks at Beaufort.

Group 4 on Sunday has Templenoe home to Feale Rangers while Caherciveen is the venue for South Kerry against St Brendan's.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus