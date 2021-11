Rory Mcllroy's regained the lead after the penultimate round of the season-ending World Golf Championship in Dubai.

A birdie on the final hole took him to 14-under-par, one shot ahead of England's Sam Horsfield.

With American Collin Morikawa three shots off the lead, he is on course to finish as Europe's number one.

Rory McIlroy spoke to Tim Barker on Sky Sports Golf after his third-round 67 at the D-P World Tour Championship.