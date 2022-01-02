Review of motorsport worldwide with Becs Williams from WRC

2022 will be one of the most exciting years for motorsport fans in the Kingdom, as Aghadoe man Paul Nagle and his Waterford counterpart Craig Breen will compete in the championship full time. They have moved from Hyundai to MSport Ford in what is a new era of World Rally Cars as hybrid engines are introduced for the first time.

Becs Williams is a Welsh commentator who is one of the main voices for the World Rally Championship coverage.She has visited Killarney and Kerry in the past to attend rallies in the county.

As the year 2021 comes to a close we spoke to Becs about how the year went in terms of motorsport: