Advertisement
Sport

Review of motorsport worldwide with Becs Williams from WRC

Jan 2, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Review of motorsport worldwide with Becs Williams from WRC Review of motorsport worldwide with Becs Williams from WRC
Share this article

2022 will be one of the most exciting years for motorsport fans in the Kingdom, as Aghadoe man Paul Nagle and his Waterford counterpart Craig Breen will compete in the championship full time. They have moved from Hyundai to MSport Ford in what is a new era of World Rally Cars as hybrid engines are introduced for the first time.

Becs Williams is a Welsh commentator who is one of the main voices for the World Rally Championship coverage.She has visited Killarney and Kerry in the past to attend rallies in the county.

As the year 2021 comes to a close we spoke to Becs about how the year went in terms of motorsport:

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus