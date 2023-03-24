Republic of Ireland's group B rivals in action today

The Republic of Ireland's Group B opponents are all in action this evening.
France host the Netherlands in Paris and it's Gibraltar up against Greece in Faro.
The games kick off at 7.45.
Advertisement
The Republic of Ireland's Group B opponents are all in action this evening.
France host the Netherlands in Paris and it's Gibraltar up against Greece in Faro.
The games kick off at 7.45.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus