Advertisement
Sport

Republic of Ireland's group B rivals in action today

Mar 24, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Republic of Ireland's group B rivals in action today Republic of Ireland's group B rivals in action today
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland's Group B opponents are all in action this evening.

France host the Netherlands in Paris and it's Gibraltar up against Greece in Faro.

The games kick off at 7.45.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus