Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield, where kick-off is at 8.

West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay is confident they have what it takes to get past Liverpool and reach the semi-finals of the EFL Cup for the first time in a decade this evening.

The east Londoners can be encouraged by their recent form, which has seen them win seven of their last nine matches.

McKinlay says they've shown they can compete in different competitions.