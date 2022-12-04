Reading pull clear of Women's Super League relegation zone

Reading have moved seven points clear of the Women's Super League relegation zone with a 1-nil win against Tottenham.
Amy Turner scored the winner early in the first half at the Madejski Stadium.
Spurs remain seventh in the table.
