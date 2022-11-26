Advertisement
Rathmore into Munster final

Nov 26, 2022 14:11 By radiokerrysport
Rathmore have eased into the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship final.

That's after a 1-17 to 2-6 victory against Kanturk at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Rathmore raced into a 5 point lead, a John Moynihan goal coming after 2 early points. Kanturk's opening point did not come until after ten minutes. Rathmore remained well ahead and led by 7 at 1-6 to 2 points 7 minutes out from half time. At the break the Kerry champions were ahead by 1-10 to 2 points.
Kanturk did goal heading towards the 3/4 stage, through Grantas Bucinskas, but that was only a consolation score which made it 1-15 to 1-2. An Aidan Walsh goal followed but Rathmore were never in danger of surrendering their lead.

In the other semi-final Ballina of Tipperary play Na Piarsaigh from Limerick tomorrow.

