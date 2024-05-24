Rás Tailteann stage 3 review

Dom Jackson continues to lead Ras Tailteann.

Today's stage from Kenmare to Cahir went to Cormac McGeough.

Kerry's Patrick O'Loughlin is third in the County Rider category while team mate Logan Maclean is second in the Mountains competition.

Kerry are 5th in the Irish County/Provincial Team section.

Full stage report:

Stage 3 of Rás Tailteann took the riders from Kenmare to Cahir over a distance of 154.8KM.

The stage was won by Irish man Cormac McGeough riding as part of the Mexican Canel’s Java Team. John Buller from Spellman Dublin Port finished second with Odhran Doogan (Team Ireland) in third.

No change to yellow as Dom Jackson (UK Foran CT) leads the general classification. Defending champion Dillon Corkery (Team Ireland) holds onto the green points jersey while Conor McGoldrick from the UK Richardsons Trek DAS team takes over the KOH classification.

Rás Tailteann Stage 3 – How it unfolded…

In usual ‘Rás’ fashion, the race started off at very high speeds as it departed Kenmare. Cormac Daly’s name echoed throughout the town. The local Kenmare man riding as part of the USA Good Guys Racing NYC team was a local celebrity. The day's first attack came from Tom Martin (Team Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli) after just 2KM, but he was quickly reeled back in.

For the next 25KM, speeds were in excess of 50 km/h as the peloton splintered on a number of occasions. However, this didn’t deter attacks as Jason Kenny (UCD Cycling Club) and Darnell Moore (All Human - VeloRevolution) tried to break free but were quickly chased down by the bunch. Next to attack was George Kimber (Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling) but he faced a similar outcome to Kenny and Moore. Before Glenfesk, Lindsay Watson (All Human - VeloRevolution), Wells Willet (USA Good Guys Racing NYC), Ciaran Maguire (Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei) and Ben Pease (UK Moonglu Race Team) had a slight advantage but were also brought back by the bunch.

Shortly after the 30KM mark, the race approached the first KOH of the day, a category 3 climb at Barraduff. Dean Harvey (Team Ireland) had a slight advantage over the bunch but was absorbed quickly. Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) was first over the climb, with Logan Maclean (Killarney CC), Jordan Giles (Richardsons Trek DAS) and Liam Flanagan (USA Skyline - Cadence) second, third and fourth, respectively.

The speed stayed extremely fast after the KOH as the race entered Barraduff. Marcus Christie (CC Isle of Man), Liam Flanagan (Skyline - Cadence), George Kimber (Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling) and Darnell Moore (All Human - VeloRevolution) were next to break but again were chased hard by the bunch. The epic speed caused some tired legs to lose contact as the race approached Rathmore. The race left the Kingdom and entered the Rebel County with 45KM completed in just 55 minutes. There was lots of aggression at the front of the peloton, but nobody was able to get away.

The next 10 km remained fast but steady until a split in the bunch occurred at high speeds. 26 riders pushed ahead, leaving a group of 100 on their trail. It looked like the move had potential, but a stall caused it to come back together.

After 67KM, the race passed through a roundabout on the outskirts of Banteer, which is the hometown of our defending champion Dillon Corkery. Coming out of the roundabout, Paul Kennedy (Skyline - Cadence), who was second on stage one, attacked, being joined by Patton Sims (Good Guys Racing NYC) and Lindsay Watson (All Human - VeloRevolution). They were the first attack of the day to get any kind of substantial gap and quickly gained an advantage of 15 seconds. Robertson (Ride Revolution) and Flanagan (Skyline - Cadence) managed to bridge the gap as the five leaders pushed hard to gain an advantage in front of the bunch. George Kimber (Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling) would later join the leaders, and it looked like a move that could last the day. However, it wasn’t meant to be, and the bunch quickly came back together as it reached the halfway point. A few more attacks occurred before Mallow but still, nothing would stick. It was looking like a definite bunch finish into Cahir.

A 17-man group would then split ahead of the bunch, and it looked like a promising move. Yellow jersey Dom Jackson quickly reacted and tried to bridge the gap. This was enough to alert the peloton, and it all came back together.

With 85KM completed, the race passed Mallow with speeds still sitting in excess of 50 km/h. This didn’t change as the race whizzed through New Twopothouse after 91.5KM with a five man lead group containing Santos Moreno (Canel’s Java), Kenny (UCD Cycling Club), Martin (Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli), Byrne (Cycling Leinster) and Perrett (Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling). They were also reeled in shortly after as the race approached the two-hour mark. Incredibly, the riders had completed 97.1KM in the first two hours of racing.

As the race approached 100KM completed and headed for Doneraile, the riders began the second KOH of the day, another category three climb. This time, Ewan Warren Scanlon (Brocar Rali Ale) took the points with Dillon Corkery (Team Ireland), Liam O’Brien (Team Ireland) and Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) rounding out the top four. The four riders pushed on after the KOH and opened an initial gap of 8 seconds. The response from the peloton caused a split to occur as the front group pushed on to bring back the break. The gap opened to a maximum of thirty seconds as the final KOH of the day hit in Kildorrery after 110.9KM. This time, McGoldrick led them over the top ahead of O’Brien, Corkery and then Warren Scanlon.

Following the KOH, the gap started dwindling but held at approximately 15 seconds for about 2KM until Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) sat up from the break. The other three riders pushed on but were quickly pulled in by the bunch.

As the race approached Mitchelstown with a little over 30KM remaining, attacks were plentiful looking to sneak away into the finish. A group of ten leaders got away and quickly gained a 25 second advantage which opened up to 40 seconds.

With 20 KM remaining, the ten leaders Tomas (Brocar Rali Ale), Rushby (Ribble), Peden (Team PB), Niu (Bodywrap), Buller (Spellman Dublin), Doogan (Ireland), Christensen (Foran), McDermott (Ride Revolution), McGeough (Canel’s Java) and O’Neill (Challenge CC) had twenty-six seconds over two chasers Kenny (UCD) and Pease (Moonglu) with the bunch at 46 seconds. The two chasers were absorbed as the ten leaders pushed on with an advantage of 40 seconds. With 10 km to go, the bunch were chasing hard, and Cormac McGeough, 2nd in last year's Rás, saw his chance and off the front he went. With 5KM to go, he had an advantage of a few mere seconds. With 2KM to go, it was even smaller. It didn’t matter, he done it - Cormac McGeough won the stage into Cahir as his gamble paid off. The remaining 9 leaders came in 3 seconds down and were led in by John Buller (Spellman Dublin Port) in second ahead of Odhran Doogan (Team Ireland) in third. Max Rushby from Ribble Rebellion finished fourth, and Josep Tomas Juan rounded out the top five. The bunch were a further 15 seconds behind.

No change to yellow as Dom Jackson (Foran CT) holds onto the Bective Stud Yellow Jersey. He is still on the same time overall as Conn McDunphy (Skyline - Cadence) and Liam O’Brien (Team Ireland).

Dillon Corkery (Team Ireland) holds on to the Citybreak Apartments Green Points Jersey.

Conor McGoldrick (Richardsons Trek DAS) takes hold of the Irish Independent KOH Jersey.

Matteo Cigala (Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei) holds onto the Sport Ireland County Rider Jersey.

Liam O’Brien (Team Ireland) holds onto the Spin 11 U23 Rider Jersey.

Cormac McGeough (Canel’s Java Mexico) will wear the FBD Stage Winner Jersey.

Gareth O’Neill (Challenge CC) wins the Festina Daily County Rider Award.

Full results:

Stage Result

Place No UCI ID Nat Name Team Time Deficit

1 16 10015547666 IRL McGeough, Cormac Mexico: Canel's-Java 3h12m59s

2 85 10011040604 IRL Buller, John Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 3h13m02s @3s

3 5 10017013477 IRL Doogan, Odhran Ireland: Team Ireland 3h13m02s @ s/t

4 68 10023917958 GBR Rushby, Max UK: Ribble Rebellion 3h13m02s @ s/t

5 27 10037772083 ESP Tomas Juan, Josep Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 3h13m02s @ s/t

6 65 10009979361 GBR Christensen, Ryan UK: Foran CT 3h13m02s @ s/t

7 118 10017461091 IRL O'Neill, Gareth Galway: Challenge CC 3h13m02s @ s/t

8 52 10018986823 GBR McDermott, Daniel UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 3h13m02s @ s/t

9 36 10017177468 IRL Peden, George UK: Team PB Performance 3h13m02s @ s/t

10 25 10109472665 CHN Niu, Gaoshang China: Team Bodywrap 3h13m02s @ s/t

11 67 10023876633 GBR Brown, Jim UK: Ribble Rebellion 3h13m17s @18s

12 126 10017311854 IRL O'Loughlin, Patrick Kerry: Killarney CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

13 1 10017025096 IRL Corkery, Dillon Ireland: Team Ireland 3h13m17s @ s/t

14 10 10026258986 USA Flanagan, Liam USA: Skyline-Cadence 3h13m17s @ s/t

15 51 10007963983 GBR Hales, Jake UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 3h13m17s @ s/t

16 72 10023953829 GBR Shoreman, Tim UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 3h13m17s @ s/t

17 96 10007733813 ITA Cigala, Matteo Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 3h13m17s @ s/t

18 80 10015033364 GBR Cocker, Pete UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 3h13m17s @ s/t

19 90 10011040705 IRL Murphy, JB Ireland: Cycling Leinster 3h13m17s @ s/t

20 31 10018454131 GBR Jeffers, Cameron Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 3h13m17s @ s/t

21 11 10017053893 USA Daly, Cormac USA: Good Guys Racing 3h13m17s @ s/t

22 24 10095119594 CHN Wang, Kuicheng China: Team Bodywrap 3h13m17s @ s/t

23 58 10115578817 GBR Stubbs, Carl UK: Moonglu Race Team 3h13m17s @ s/t

24 38 10099799240 GBR Paveley, Harry UK: Team PB Performance 3h13m17s @ s/t

25 61 10114617608 GBR Jackson, Dom UK: Foran CT 3h13m17s @ s/t

26 101 10014490164 IRL Feeley, Daire Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 3h13m17s @ s/t

27 54 10062285502 GBR Still, Cameron UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 3h13m17s @ s/t

28 108 10016999737 IRL Dumoulin, Arnaud Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

29 46 10117517302 GBR Jee, Jack UK: Team 05-03 3h13m17s @ s/t

30 143 10118945525 IRL Conroy, Jack Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 3h13m17s @ s/t

31 7 10016027111 IRL Mc Dunphy, Conn USA: Skyline-Cadence 3h13m17s @ s/t

32 69 10102429758 GBR Lutz Atkinson, Max UK: Ribble Rebellion 3h13m17s @ s/t

33 18 10009435050 MEX Alarcon Caros, Pablo Mexico: Canel's-Java 3h13m17s @ s/t

34 42 10013692037 GBR Perrett, Will UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 3h13m17s @ s/t

35 4 10017156351 IRL O'Brien, Liam Ireland: Team Ireland 3h13m17s @ s/t

36 104 10009314307 IRL Moore, Darnell Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 3h13m17s @ s/t

37 2 10016653264 IRL Harvey, Dean Ireland: Team Ireland 3h13m17s @ s/t

38 74 10007818786 GBR Armstrong, Tom UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 3h13m17s @ s/t

Stage 3 Results, Page: 2

39 77 10014812789 GBR Davies, Cai UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 3h13m17s @ s/t

40 57 10052338958 GBR Mewes, Ben UK: Moonglu Race Team 3h13m17s @ s/t

41 132 10016790579 POL Klus, Aureliusz Meath: Bohermeen CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

42 109 10015334569 IRL Tuomey, Ronan Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

43 76 10090328404 GBR Giles, Jordan UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 3h13m17s @ s/t

44 43 10086737178 GBR Houlberg, Matthew UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 3h13m17s @ s/t

45 89 10016862624 IRL Byrne, Ruari Ireland: Cycling Leinster 3h13m17s @ s/t

46 79 10018607008 GBR Pritchard, Alex UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 3h13m17s @ s/t

47 45 10124040247 GBR Brennan, Luke UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 3h13m17s @ s/t

48 142 10104906894 IRL McKenna, Robert Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 3h13m17s @ s/t

49 9 10009126771 USA Lewis, Adam USA: Skyline-Cadence 3h13m17s @ s/t

50 144 10102888890 IRL Clarke, Greg Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 3h13m17s @ s/t

51 110 10017289929 IRL Tarrant, Sean Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

52 23 10146734308 CHN Xie, Chen China: Team Bodywrap 3h13m17s @ s/t

53 94 10142696276 IRL Moran, Padraig Ireland: Midlands Race Team 3h13m17s @ s/t

54 105 10010086667 IRL Watson, Lindsay Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 3h13m17s @ s/t

55 87 10017487363 IRL O'Connor, Ronan Ireland: Cycling Leinster 3h13m17s @ s/t

56 47 10088374862 GBR Southcott, Jack UK: Team 05-03 3h13m17s @ s/t

57 29 10151305432 AUS Marshall, Jack Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 3h13m17s @ s/t

58 17 10009730494 MEX Santos Moreno, Efren Mexico: Canel's-Java 3h13m17s @ s/t

59 100 10016954267 IRL Bickerdike, Jake Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 3h13m17s @ s/t

60 129 10023673034 GBR Maclean, Logan Kerry: Killarney CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

61 49 10079203110 GBR McSherry, Ciaran UK: Team 05-03 3h13m17s @ s/t

62 128 10116996128 IRL Doherty, Frank Kerry: Killarney CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

63 141 10017225261 IRL Verbruggen, Conor Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 3h13m17s @ s/t

64 20 10010183263 CRC Rivera Serrano, Kevin Mexico: Canel's-Java 3h13m17s @ s/t

65 116 10117326837 IRL Broekaart, Bren Galway: Challenge CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

66 41 10023983535 GBR Kimber, George UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 3h13m17s @ s/t

67 98 10017119268 IRL Scully, Conal Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 3h13m17s @ s/t

68 26 10148766052 IRL Scanlon Warren, Ewan Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 3h13m17s @ s/t

69 78 10086492456 GBR McGoldrick, Conor UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 3h13m17s @ s/t

70 88 10107384741 IRL Delaney, James Ireland: Cycling Leinster 3h13m17s @ s/t

71 107 10107007855 IRL O Sullivan, Padraig Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

72 103 10017415524 IRL McLaughlin, Mitchell Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 3h13m17s @ s/t

73 73 10114257492 GBR Smith, Jacob UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 3h13m17s @ s/t

74 102 10017081781 IRL Culloty, David Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 3h13m17s @ s/t

75 82 10014365175 DEN Fynbo, Anders Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 3h13m17s @ s/t

76 133 10013434379 IRL Reilly, Christopher Meath: Bohermeen CC 3h13m17s @ s/t

77 113 10016739756 IRL Kenny, Jason Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 3h13m17s @ s/t

78 55 10089089228 GBR Wilson, Matthew UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 3h13m17s @ s/t

79 86 10134023163 IRL Matar, Joe-Nathan Ireland: Cycling Leinster 3h13m17s @ s/t

80 3 10073849821 IRL Crowley, Liam Ireland: Team Ireland 3h13m17s @ s/t

81 34 10006600428 IRL Christie, Marcus Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 3h13m17s @ s/t

82 112 10016739857 IRL Kenny, Rhys Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 3h13m17s @ s/t

83 75 10023811258 GBR Rosie, Lee UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 3h13m17s @ s/t

84 12 10063857811 USA Sims, Patton USA: Good Guys Racing 3h13m17s @ s/t

85 60 10116815464 GBR Pease, Ben UK: Moonglu Race Team 3h13m17s @ s/t

86 8 10015911014 IRL Kennedy, Paul USA: Skyline-Cadence 3h13m17s @ s/t

87 97 10017373387 IRL Maguire, Ciaran Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 3h13m17s @ s/t

88 40 10018788274 GBR Taylor, Jude UK: Team PB Performance 3h13m17s @ s/t

89 39 10090336686 GBR Charles, Tom UK: Team PB Performance 3h13m17s @ s/t

90 28 10150927132 IRL Kelly, Eoin Joseph Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 3h15m14s @2m15s

91 15 10149346537 USA Feldman, Dan USA: Good Guys Racing 3h22m07s @9m08s

92 84 10052727766 IRL Donald, Christopher Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 3h22m09s @9m10s

93 13 10129635026 USA Hacker, William USA: Good Guys Racing 3h22m36s @9m37s

94 33 10093903963 GBR Horsthais, Mark Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 3h22m36s @ s/t

95 140 10102905967 IRL McKenny, James Meath: Moynalty CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

96 121 10079657289 IRL Gath, Conor Galway: Galway Bay CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

97 136 10016143107 IRL Smith, Luke Meath: Moynalty CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

98 6 10016735009 IRL Keogh, Cian USA: Skyline-Cadence 3h22m36s @ s/t

99 122 10016946385 IRL Brennan, Eddie Galway: Galway Bay CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

100 32 10126125949 GBR Faid, Micheal Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 3h22m36s @ s/t

101 125 10126174247 IRL Dooney, Conor Galway: Galway Bay CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

102 137 10098415675 IRL McEneaney, James Meath: Moynalty CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

103 130 10063251660 IRL Spellman, Shane Kerry: Killarney CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

104 106 10017477360 IRL Murphy, Ben Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

105 124 10013500663 IRL Joyce, Derek Galway: Galway Bay CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

Stage 3 Results, Page: 3

106 99 10116978142 IRL Clifford, Eoin Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 3h22m36s @ s/t

107 50 10088215824 GBR Pratt, Oscar UK: Team 05-03 3h22m36s @ s/t

108 91 10017109669 IRL Quinn, Shane Ireland: Midlands Race Team 3h22m36s @ s/t

109 138 10016789064 IRL Lenehan, Sean Meath: Moynalty CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

110 120 10016728339 IRL Flaherty, Mikey Galway: Challenge CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

111 62 10092683884 GBR Springbett, Thomas UK: Foran CT 3h22m36s @ s/t

112 139 10009320872 IRL Ryan, Simon Meath: Moynalty CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

113 48 10018983385 GBR Gelati, Thomas UK: Team 05-03 3h22m36s @ s/t

114 63 10083838801 GBR Mitchell, George UK: Foran CT 3h22m36s @ s/t

115 92 10012486813 IRL Cox, Stuart Ireland: Midlands Race Team 3h22m36s @ s/t

116 123 10017396528 IRL Lyne, Alan Galway: Galway Bay CC 3h22m36s @ s/t

117 111 10096153656 USA Natter, Bryce Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 3h22m36s @ s/t

118 22 10097239652 CHN Lui, Chenru China: Team Bodywrap 3h22m36s @ s/t

119 81 10064170433 GBR Riley, Kieran Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 3h22m36s @ s/t

120 14 10122046289 USA Willet, Wells USA: Good Guys Racing 3h22m36s @ s/t

121 44 10088680212 GBR Kettlewell, Sam UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 3h22m36s @ s/t

122 37 10023779835 GBR Coates, Jacques UK: Team PB Performance 3h22m36s @ s/t

123 56 10101410349 GBR Britton, Jonny UK: Moonglu Race Team 3h22m48s @9m49s

124 53 10023672226 GBR Robertson, Adam UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 3h22m48s @ s/t

125 114 10014631422 IRL Murnane, Conor Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 3h23m01s @10m02s

126 115 10016784923 IRL Landers, Sean Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 3h23m01s @ s/t

127 71 10023509649 GBR Martin, Tom UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 3h23m04s @10m05s

128 66 10023711026 GBR Laverick, Joe UK: Ribble Rebellion 3h23m04s @ s/t

129 117 10131070020 IRL McGuinness, Ross Galway: Challenge CC 3h25m03s @12m04s

130 145 10118072222 IRL Considine, Caoilin Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 3h26m24s @13m25s

131 135 10113591933 IRL Farrell, Tony Meath: Bohermeen CC 3h32m10s @19m11s

132 93 10059072576 IRL Clavin, Colin Ireland: Midlands Race Team 3h32m10s @ s/t

133 134 10079657592 LTU Meskauskas, Ramunas Meath: Bohermeen CC 3h32m10s @ s/t

134 95 10130322312 IRL Ronan, Barry Ireland: Midlands Race Team 3h32m10s @ s/t

Did Not Finish: 83-Harkness.T, 127-O'Sullivan.J

Intermediate Sprints/KOM Primes

KOM Cat 3: #1 Barraduff

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 5pts

2 129 Maclean, Logan kry 4pts

3 76 Giles, Jordan ric 3pts

4 10 Flanagan, Liam sky 2pts

KOM Cat 3: #1 Doneraile

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp 5pts

2 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 4pts

3 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 3pts

4 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 2pts

KOM Cat 3: #3 Kildorrery

PL No. Name Tm Pts Sec

1 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 5pts

2 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 4pts

3 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 3pts

4 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp 2pts

County Rider Stage

Pl # Name Team Time

1 118 O'Neill, Gareth gch 3h13m02s

2 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @15s

3 96 Cigala, Matteo car @15s

4 90 Murphy, JB lei @15s

5 101 Feeley, Daire all @15s

6 108 Dumoulin, Arnaud ols @15s

7 143 Conroy, Jack wic @15s

8 104 Moore, Darnell all @15s

9 132 Klus, Aureliusz boh @15s

10 109 Tuomey, Ronan ols @15s

Stage 3 Results, Page: 4

National/International Team Stage

Pl Team Time

1 Mexico: Canel's-Java 9h39m33s

2 UK: Ribble Rebellion 9h39m36s

3 UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 9h39m36s

4 Ireland: Team Ireland 9h39m36s

5 China: Team Bodywrap 9h39m36s

6 UK: Team PB Performance 9h39m36s

7 Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 9h39m36s

8 USA: Skyline-Cadence 9h39m51s

9 UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 9h39m51s

10 UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 9h39m51s

11 UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 9h39m51s

12 UK: Team 05-03 9h39m51s

13 UK: Moonglu Race Team 9h39m51s

14 Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 9h48m28s

15 USA: Good Guys Racing 9h48m41s

16 UK: Foran CT 9h48m55s

17 Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 9h49m10s

Irish County/Provincial Team Stage

Pl Team Time

1 Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 9h39m51s

2 Ireland: Cycling Leinster 9h39m51s

3 Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 9h39m51s

4 Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 9h39m51s

5 Kerry: Killarney CC 9h39m51s

6 Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 9h39m51s

7 Galway: Challenge CC 9h48m55s

8 Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 9h49m10s

9 Ireland: Midlands Race Team 9h58m29s

10 Meath: Bohermeen CC 9h58m44s

11 Meath: Moynalty CC 10h07m48s

12 Galway: Galway Bay CC 10h07m48s

Stage 3 Results, Page: 5

General Classification

Pl+- # UCI ID NAT Name Team Time Deficit

1 61 10114617608 GBR Jackson, Dom UK: Foran CT 10h37m15s

21 7 10016027111 IRL Mc Dunphy, Conn USA: Skyline-Cadence 10h37m15s @s/t

31 4 10017156351 IRL O'Brien, Liam Ireland: Team Ireland 10h37m15s @s/t

4 36 10017177468 IRL Peden, George UK: Team PB Performance 10h37m30s @15s

57 52 10018986823 GBR McDermott, Daniel UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 10h37m32s @17s

61 1 10017025096 IRL Corkery, Dillon Ireland: Team Ireland 10h37m47s @32s

71 72 10023953829 GBR Shoreman, Tim UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 10h37m47s @s/t

81 96 10007733813 ITA Cigala, Matteo Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 10h37m47s @s/t

91 24 10095119594 CHN Wang, Kuicheng China: Team Bodywrap 10h37m47s @s/t

10 80 10015033364 GBR Cocker, Pete UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 10h37m47s @s/t

112 42 10013692037 GBR Perrett, Will UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 10h37m47s @s/t

121 101 10014490164 IRL Feeley, Daire Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 10h37m47s @s/t

13 74 10007818786 GBR Armstrong, Tom UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 10h37m47s @s/t

141 9 10009126771 USA Lewis, Adam USA: Skyline-Cadence 10h37m47s @s/t

152 76 10090328404 GBR Giles, Jordan UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 10h37m47s @s/t

16 26 10148766052 IRL Scanlon Warren, Ewan Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 10h37m47s @s/t

171 87 10017487363 IRL O'Connor, Ronan Ireland: Cycling Leinster 10h37m47s @s/t

181 17 10009730494 MEX Santos Moreno, Efren Mexico: Canel's-Java 10h37m47s @s/t

191 79 10018607008 GBR Pritchard, Alex UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 10h38m44s @1m29s

2028 16 10015547666 IRL McGeough, Cormac Mexico: Canel's-Java 10h39m02s @1m47s

211 5 10017013477 IRL Doogan, Odhran Ireland: Team Ireland 10h39m05s @1m50s

221 85 10011040604 IRL Buller, John Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 10h39m05s @s/t

236 25 10109472665 CHN Niu, Gaoshang China: Team Bodywrap 10h39m05s @s/t

241 126 10017311854 IRL O'Loughlin, Patrick Kerry: Killarney CC 10h39m20s @2m05s

252 10 10026258986 USA Flanagan, Liam USA: Skyline-Cadence 10h39m20s @s/t

26 31 10018454131 GBR Jeffers, Cameron Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 10h39m20s @s/t

273 18 10009435050 MEX Alarcon Caros, Pablo Mexico: Canel's-Java 10h39m20s @s/t

28 11 10017053893 USA Daly, Cormac USA: Good Guys Racing 10h39m20s @s/t

291 54 10062285502 GBR Still, Cameron UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 10h39m20s @s/t

303 104 10009314307 IRL Moore, Darnell Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 10h39m20s @s/t

31 129 10023673034 GBR Maclean, Logan Kerry: Killarney CC 10h39m20s @s/t

324 105 10010086667 IRL Watson, Lindsay Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 10h39m20s @s/t

332 29 10151305432 AUS Marshall, Jack Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 10h39m20s @s/t

345 144 10102888890 IRL Clarke, Greg Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 10h39m20s @s/t

353 78 10086492456 GBR McGoldrick, Conor UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 10h39m20s @s/t

365 98 10017119268 IRL Scully, Conal Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 10h39m20s @s/t

37 75 10023811258 GBR Rosie, Lee UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 10h39m20s @s/t

388 57 10052338958 GBR Mewes, Ben UK: Moonglu Race Team 10h39m20s @s/t

395 89 10016862624 IRL Byrne, Ruari Ireland: Cycling Leinster 10h39m20s @s/t

40 103 10017415524 IRL McLaughlin, Mitchell Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 10h39m20s @s/t

411 82 10014365175 DEN Fynbo, Anders Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 10h39m20s @s/t

423 20 10010183263 CRC Rivera Serrano, Kevin Mexico: Canel's-Java 10h39m20s @s/t

43 113 10016739756 IRL Kenny, Jason Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 10h39m20s @s/t

443 60 10116815464 GBR Pease, Ben UK: Moonglu Race Team 10h39m20s @s/t

455 34 10006600428 IRL Christie, Marcus Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 10h39m20s @s/t

465 67 10023876633 GBR Brown, Jim UK: Ribble Rebellion 10h39m59s @2m44s

475 41 10023983535 GBR Kimber, George UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 10h39m59s @s/t

485 45 10124040247 GBR Brennan, Luke UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 10h40m39s @3m24s

495 2 10016653264 IRL Harvey, Dean Ireland: Team Ireland 10h41m02s @3m47s

505 65 10009979361 GBR Christensen, Ryan UK: Foran CT 10h41m24s @4m09s

515 102 10017081781 IRL Culloty, David Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 10h41m39s @4m24s

525 118 10017461091 IRL O'Neill, Gareth Galway: Challenge CC 10h43m22s @6m07s

535 77 10014812789 GBR Davies, Cai UK: Richardsons Trek DAS 10h43m46s @6m31s

545 27 10037772083 ESP Tomas Juan, Josep Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 10h46m10s @8m55s

5541 66 10023711026 GBR Laverick, Joe UK: Ribble Rebellion 10h47m34s @10m19s

567 15 10149346537 USA Feldman, Dan USA: Good Guys Racing 10h48m10s @10m55s

5723 6 10016735009 IRL Keogh, Cian USA: Skyline-Cadence 10h48m39s @11m24s

5837 71 10023509649 GBR Martin, Tom UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 10h48m50s @11m35s

592 58 10115578817 GBR Stubbs, Carl UK: Moonglu Race Team 10h50m40s @13m25s

60 8 10015911014 IRL Kennedy, Paul USA: Skyline-Cadence 10h50m40s @s/t

614 68 10023917958 GBR Rushby, Max UK: Ribble Rebellion 10h51m00s @13m45s

622 51 10007963983 GBR Hales, Jake UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 10h51m15s @14m00s

63 109 10015334569 IRL Tuomey, Ronan Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 10h51m15s @s/t

642 143 10118945525 IRL Conroy, Jack Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 10h51m15s @s/t

Stage 3 Results, Page: 6

652 49 10079203110 GBR McSherry, Ciaran UK: Team 05-03 10h51m15s @s/t

662 43 10086737178 GBR Houlberg, Matthew UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 10h51m15s @s/t

672 3 10073849821 IRL Crowley, Liam Ireland: Team Ireland 10h51m15s @s/t

682 88 10107384741 IRL Delaney, James Ireland: Cycling Leinster 10h51m15s @s/t

693 97 10017373387 IRL Maguire, Ciaran Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 10h51m15s @s/t

705 73 10114257492 GBR Smith, Jacob UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli 10h54m02s @16m47s

716 38 10099799240 GBR Paveley, Harry UK: Team PB Performance 10h54m12s @16m57s

724 55 10089089228 GBR Wilson, Matthew UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 10h54m12s @s/t

7310 142 10104906894 IRL McKenna, Robert Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 10h54m12s @s/t

7411 132 10016790579 POL Klus, Aureliusz Meath: Bohermeen CC 10h54m15s @17m00s

7512 108 10016999737 IRL Dumoulin, Arnaud Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 10h54m15s @s/t

7610 23 10146734308 CHN Xie, Chen China: Team Bodywrap 10h54m15s @s/t

7712 141 10017225261 IRL Verbruggen, Conor Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 10h54m15s @s/t

7813 133 10013434379 IRL Reilly, Christopher Meath: Bohermeen CC 10h54m15s @s/t

7914 12 10063857811 USA Sims, Patton USA: Good Guys Racing 10h54m15s @s/t

8016 112 10016739857 IRL Kenny, Rhys Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 10h54m21s @17m06s

8116 90 10011040705 IRL Murphy, JB Ireland: Cycling Leinster 10h55m51s @18m36s

8216 116 10117326837 IRL Broekaart, Bren Galway: Challenge CC 10h58m29s @21m14s

8319 39 10090336686 GBR Charles, Tom UK: Team PB Performance 10h58m32s @21m17s

8419 86 10134023163 IRL Matar, Joe-Nathan Ireland: Cycling Leinster 10h58m32s @s/t

8523 136 10016143107 IRL Smith, Luke Meath: Moynalty CC 10h59m59s @22m44s

8615 28 10150927132 IRL Kelly, Eoin Joseph Spain: Brocar Rali Ale 11h00m29s @23m14s

8716 62 10092683884 GBR Springbett, Thomas UK: Foran CT 11h00m34s @23m19s

8815 56 10101410349 GBR Britton, Jonny UK: Moonglu Race Team 11h00m46s @23m31s

8916 40 10018788274 GBR Taylor, Jude UK: Team PB Performance 11h01m37s @24m22s

9016 47 10088374862 GBR Southcott, Jack UK: Team 05-03 11h02m40s @25m25s

9117 94 10142696276 IRL Moran, Padraig Ireland: Midlands Race Team 11h02m40s @s/t

9218 139 10009320872 IRL Ryan, Simon Meath: Moynalty CC 11h03m15s @26m00s

9315 33 10093903963 GBR Horsthais, Mark Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 11h03m31s @26m16s

9414 13 10129635026 USA Hacker, William USA: Good Guys Racing 11h03m31s @s/t

9514 140 10102905967 IRL McKenny, James Meath: Moynalty CC 11h03m31s @s/t

9617 81 10064170433 GBR Riley, Kieran Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 11h03m31s @s/t

9713 138 10016789064 IRL Lenehan, Sean Meath: Moynalty CC 11h03m31s @s/t

9810 44 10088680212 GBR Kettlewell, Sam UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling 11h03m34s @26m19s

999 22 10097239652 CHN Lui, Chenru China: Team Bodywrap 11h03m34s @s/t

1008 111 10096153656 USA Natter, Bryce Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 11h03m34s @s/t

1017 14 10122046289 USA Willet, Wells USA: Good Guys Racing 11h03m34s @s/t

10220 53 10023672226 GBR Robertson, Adam UK: Ride Revolution Coaching 11h03m43s @26m28s

1038 114 10014631422 IRL Murnane, Conor Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 11h04m05s @26m50s

1048 107 10107007855 IRL O Sullivan, Padraig Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 11h04m32s @27m17s

1058 110 10017289929 IRL Tarrant, Sean Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 11h05m28s @28m13s

1069 46 10117517302 GBR Jee, Jack UK: Team 05-03 11h06m57s @29m42s

10710 128 10116996128 IRL Doherty, Frank Kerry: Killarney CC 11h06m57s @s/t

1089 125 10126174247 IRL Dooney, Conor Galway: Galway Bay CC 11h07m51s @30m36s

1099 137 10098415675 IRL McEneaney, James Meath: Moynalty CC 11h07m51s @s/t

1106 115 10016784923 IRL Landers, Sean Dublin: UCD Cycling Club 11h08m22s @31m07s

1114 48 10018983385 GBR Gelati, Thomas UK: Team 05-03 11h11m59s @34m44s

1123 91 10017109669 IRL Quinn, Shane Ireland: Midlands Race Team 11h11m59s @s/t

1133 123 10017396528 IRL Lyne, Alan Galway: Galway Bay CC 11h11m59s @s/t

1143 37 10023779835 GBR Coates, Jacques UK: Team PB Performance 11h11m59s @s/t

1151 32 10126125949 GBR Faid, Micheal Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man 11h16m16s @39m01s

116 120 10016728339 IRL Flaherty, Mikey Galway: Challenge CC 11h16m16s @s/t

1177 100 10016954267 IRL Bickerdike, Jake Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 11h16m48s @39m33s

1181 50 10088215824 GBR Pratt, Oscar UK: Team 05-03 11h17m21s @40m06s

1191 63 10083838801 GBR Mitchell, George UK: Foran CT 11h17m51s @40m36s

120 106 10017477360 IRL Murphy, Ben Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC 11h23m45s @46m30s

121 121 10079657289 IRL Gath, Conor Galway: Galway Bay CC 11h24m56s @47m41s

122 124 10013500663 IRL Joyce, Derek Galway: Galway Bay CC 11h24m56s @s/t

123 99 10116978142 IRL Clifford, Eoin Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei 11h25m37s @48m22s

1241 84 10052727766 IRL Donald, Christopher Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT 11h28m16s @51m01s

12511 69 10102429758 GBR Lutz Atkinson, Max UK: Ribble Rebellion 11h31m44s @54m29s

1261 92 10012486813 IRL Cox, Stuart Ireland: Midlands Race Team 11h32m55s @55m40s

1271 130 10063251660 IRL Spellman, Shane Kerry: Killarney CC 11h33m50s @56m35s

1283 122 10016946385 IRL Brennan, Eddie Galway: Galway Bay CC 11h35m22s @58m07s

1293 117 10131070020 IRL McGuinness, Ross Galway: Challenge CC 11h38m27s @1h01m12s

1304 145 10118072222 IRL Considine, Caoilin Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers 11h40m45s @1h03m30s

1315 93 10059072576 IRL Clavin, Colin Ireland: Midlands Race Team 11h42m29s @1h05m14s

Stage 3 Results, Page: 7

1323 95 10130322312 IRL Ronan, Barry Ireland: Midlands Race Team 11h43m24s @1h06m09s

133 135 10113591933 IRL Farrell, Tony Meath: Bohermeen CC 11h45m58s @1h08m43s

1341 134 10079657592 LTU Meskauskas, Ramunas Meath: Bohermeen CC 11h50m25s @1h13m10s

Points Classification

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 27

2 5 Doogan, Odhran irl 24

3 36 Peden, George pb 20

4 72 Shoreman, Tim whl 19

5 96 Cigala, Matteo car 19

6 52 McDermott, Daniel rid 17

7 61 Jackson, Dom for 16

8 85 Buller, John sdp 16

9 7 Mc Dunphy, Conn sky 15

10 79 Pritchard, Alex ric 15

11 16 McGeough, Cormac mx 15

12 24 Wang, Kuicheng cn 15

13 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 14

14 8 Kennedy, Paul sky 14

15 42 Perrett, Will tbw 12

16 67 Brown, Jim rib 12

17 68 Rushby, Max rib 12

18 27 Tomas Juan, Josep esp 11

19 65 Christensen, Ryan for 10

20 118 O'Neill, Gareth gch 9

21 101 Feeley, Daire all 8

22 80 Cocker, Pete ric 7

23 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry 7

24 25 Niu, Gaoshang cn 6

25 51 Hales, Jake rid 6

26 9 Lewis, Adam sky 4

27 109 Tuomey, Ronan ols 4

28 10 Flanagan, Liam sky 2

29 66 Laverick, Joe rib 2

30 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp 1

31 18 Alarcon Caros, Pablo mx 1

Mountains Competition

PL No. Name TM Pts

1 78 McGoldrick, Conor ric 35

2 129 Maclean, Logan kry 30

3 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 26

4 61 Jackson, Dom for 24

5 1 Corkery, Dillon irl 18

6 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp 15

7 79 Pritchard, Alex ric 8

8 71 Martin, Tom whl 6

9 8 Kennedy, Paul sky 6

10 118 O'Neill, Gareth gch 5

11 76 Giles, Jordan ric 5

12 7 Mc Dunphy, Conn sky 4

13 72 Shoreman, Tim whl 3

14 74 Armstrong, Tom whl 3

15 29 Marshall, Jack esp 3

16 41 Kimber, George tbw 3

17 10 Flanagan, Liam sky 2

18 65 Christensen, Ryan for 2

19 66 Laverick, Joe rib 2

20 73 Smith, Jacob whl 2

21 40 Taylor, Jude pb 2

22 87 O'Connor, Ronan lei 1

Under 23 Rider Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 4 O'Brien, Liam irl 10h37m15s

2 26 Scanlon Warren, Ewan esp @32s

3 87 O'Connor, Ronan lei @32s

4 5 Doogan, Odhran irl @1m50s

5 25 Niu, Gaoshang cn @1m50s

6 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @2m05s

7 54 Still, Cameron rid @2m05s

8 98 Scully, Conal car @2m05s

9 89 Byrne, Ruari lei @2m05s

10 45 Brennan, Luke tbw @3m24s

11 2 Harvey, Dean irl @3m47s

12 15 Feldman, Dan gg @10m55s

13 143 Conroy, Jack wic @14m00s

14 43 Houlberg, Matthew tbw @14m00s

15 3 Crowley, Liam irl @14m00s

16 73 Smith, Jacob whl @16m47s

17 38 Paveley, Harry pb @16m57s

18 55 Wilson, Matthew rid @16m57s

19 108 Dumoulin, Arnaud ols @17m00s

20 23 Xie, Chen cn @17m00s

21 39 Charles, Tom pb @21m17s

22 86 Matar, Joe-Nathan lei @21m17s

23 28 Kelly, Eoin Joseph esp @23m14s

24 47 Southcott, Jack 053 @25m25s

25 140 McKenny, James moy @26m16s

26 81 Riley, Kieran sdp @26m16s

27 138 Lenehan, Sean moy @26m16s

28 111 Natter, Bryce ucd @26m19s

29 110 Tarrant, Sean ols @28m13s

30 46 Jee, Jack 053 @29m42s

31 120 Flaherty, Mikey gch @39m01s

32 50 Pratt, Oscar 053 @40m06s

33 106 Murphy, Ben ols @46m30s

34 99 Clifford, Eoin car @48m22s

35 84 Donald, Christopher sdp @51m01s

36 69 Lutz Atkinson, Max rib @54m29s

37 117 McGuinness, Ross gch @1h01m12s

Stage 3 Results, Page: 8

Irish County Rider Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 96 Cigala, Matteo car 10h37m47s

2 101 Feeley, Daire all

3 126 O'Loughlin, Patrick kry @1m33s

4 104 Moore, Darnell all @1m33s

5 105 Watson, Lindsay all @1m33s

6 144 Clarke, Greg wic @1m33s

7 98 Scully, Conal car @1m33s

8 89 Byrne, Ruari lei @1m33s

9 103 McLaughlin, Mitchell all @1m33s

10 113 Kenny, Jason ucd @1m33s

Cycling Ireland A2 Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 144 Clarke, Greg wic 10h39m20s

2 102 Culloty, David all @2m19s

3 109 Tuomey, Ronan ols @11m55s

4 142 McKenna, Robert wic @14m52s

5 108 Dumoulin, Arnaud ols @14m55s

6 94 Moran, Padraig mid @23m20s

7 140 McKenny, James moy @24m11s

8 110 Tarrant, Sean ols @26m08s

9 128 Doherty, Frank kry @27m37s

10 100 Bickerdike, Jake car @37m28s

Cycling Ireland A3 Overall

Pl # Name Team Time

1 124 Joyce, Derek bay 11h24m56s

National/International Team Overall

Pl Team Time

1 USA: Skyline-Cadence 31h54m01s

2 Ireland: Team Ireland @6s

3 UK: Richardsons Trek DAS @30s

4 UK: Wheelbase - Cabtech - Castelli @36s

5 Mexico: Canel's-Java @2m08s

6 UK: Spirit TBW Stuart Hall Cycling @4m24s

7 Spain: Brocar Rali Ale @9m16s

8 Ireland: Spellman Dublin Port CT @12m36s

9 UK: Ride Revolution Coaching @14m06s

10 UK: Ribble Rebellion @14m45s

11 UK: Moonglu Race Team @15m19s

12 China: Team Bodywrap @17m06s

13 UK: Foran CT @25m23s

14 USA: Good Guys Racing @27m41s

15 Isle of Man: CC Isle of Man @28m10s

16 UK: Team PB Performance @31m56s

17 UK: Team 05-03 @1h02m34s

Irish County/Provincial Team Overall

Pl Team Time

1 Cork: All Human-VeloRevolution 31h56m27s

2 Ireland: Cycling Leinster @11m55s

3 Carlow: Dan Morrissey Primor by Pissei = s/t

4 Wicklow: Clara Joinery Bray Wheelers @28m20s

5 Kerry: Killarney CC @29m10s

6 Dublin: UCD Cycling Club @40m48s

7 Cork: O'Leary Stone Kanturk CC @53m32s

8 Galway: Challenge CC @57m23s

9 Meath: Moynalty CC @1h10m18s

10 Meath: Bohermeen CC @1h31m10s

11 Galway: Galway Bay CC @1h48m19s

12 Ireland: Midlands Race Team @1h51m07s