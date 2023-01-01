Advertisement
Sport

Quarter Final day at the Ally Pally

Jan 1, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrysport
Quarter Final day at the Ally Pally Quarter Final day at the Ally Pally
Share this article

The quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship take place today.

First up in the afternoon session Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Welshman Jonny Clayton.

While last year's finalist Michael Smith takes on Liverpool native Stephen Bunting.

Advertisement

Then this evening at Alexandra Palace 2021 champion Gerwyn Price is up against Gabriel Clemens.

And Michael van Gerwen continues his quest to win a fourth title but standing in his way is Chris Dobey who has never made it to this stage before.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus