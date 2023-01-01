Quarter Final day at the Ally Pally

The quarter-finals of the PDC World Championship take place today.

First up in the afternoon session Belgian Dimitri Van den Bergh faces Welshman Jonny Clayton.

While last year's finalist Michael Smith takes on Liverpool native Stephen Bunting.

Then this evening at Alexandra Palace 2021 champion Gerwyn Price is up against Gabriel Clemens.

And Michael van Gerwen continues his quest to win a fourth title but standing in his way is Chris Dobey who has never made it to this stage before.