Provincial GAA wrap

All-Ireland hurling champions Limerick must wait to return to competitive action.

Their Munster Hurling League clash with Cork was postponed this afternoon due to heavy fog in Mallow.

Elsewhere, at Fraher Field, Waterford beat Tipperary by 1-22 to 1-20.

Kilkenny's meeting with Carlow in the Walsh Cup has been postponed, with the refixture set to take place on Tuesday.

Westmeath's scheduled meeting with Antrim has also fallen foul of the inclement weather.

In Tullamore, Galway led Offaly by 4-15 to 1-11 midway through the second half before play was halted due to fog.

Jim McGuinness has his second win in his second coming as Donegal football manager.

They beat Tyrone by 15 points to 1-10 in the Doctor McKenna Cup at Healy Park.

Elsewhere, Fermanagh were 1-10 to 1-9 winners over Antrim.

London have secured a memorable win over Mayo in Connacht's FBD League this afternoon.

Michael Maher's team were 12 points to 1-8 winners at the Connacht GAA Airdome - and will now play Roscommon next week in the semi-finals.

In Munster's McGrath Cup, Clare beat Waterford by 3-18 to 1-7 in Lemybrien.