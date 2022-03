Prospective Chelsea owners have been told to have bids for the club on the table by Friday.

Roman Abramovich is keen on a quick sale of the club he’s owned for the last nineteen years, due to impending sanctions from the UK government.

Abramovich has long-standing close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

New York merchant bank Raine Group have been tasked with finding a buyer, with the club valued at 2-and-a-quarter billion euro.