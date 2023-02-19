Premier League round up

Liverpool beat 10-man Newcastle 2-nil to boost their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

They're now just six points off their fourth-placed opponents with a game in hand.

Earlier Manchester City missed the chance to return to the top of the table as they were held 1-all at Nottingham Forest.

That result means Arsenal return to the top of the table after their 4-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in the lunchtime kick-off.

Everton beat Leeds 1-nil to leapfrog their opponents and move out of the relegation zone.

Bournemouth are also out of the bottom three following a 1-nil win at Wolves, while Chelsea lost to bottom side Southampton by the same score.

Fulham are up to sixth after a 1-nil win away at Brighton and it finished 1-1 between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Today's games see Manchester United take on Leicester City at 2pm in Old Trafford and Tottenham host West Ham in a London derby at 4.30.