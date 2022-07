The likes of Seamus Power and Niall Kearney will hope to reel in overnight leader Ryan Fox on day two of the Irish Open.

Power and Kearney are both 4 under par, and four shots off the Kiwi.

Padraig Harrington is among the earlier starters this morning, and goes out from 2 under, a mark he shares with John Murphy.

Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell both have lunchtime starts at Mount Juliet, and they're 1 under par.