Potential meeting of Williams and Gauff in the offing at Wimbledon

There’s a potential meeting of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff in the offing at Wimbledon, after they landed in the same portion of the draw.
Williams is a wild card this year, and will play France’s Harmony Tan in the first round.
While French Open finalist Gauff plays Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Top seed Iga Swiatek opens her account against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.
Three-time defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic plays Korea’s Kwon Soo-Woon in the first round.
While Rafa Nadal begins against Francisco Cerundulo of Argentina.
It all gets underway on Monday.