Potential meeting of Williams and Gauff in the offing at Wimbledon

Jun 24, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
There’s a potential meeting of Serena Williams and Coco Gauff in the offing at Wimbledon, after they landed in the same portion of the draw.

Williams is a wild card this year, and will play France’s Harmony Tan in the first round.

While French Open finalist Gauff plays Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Top seed Iga Swiatek opens her account against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Three-time defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic plays Korea’s Kwon Soo-Woon in the first round.

While Rafa Nadal begins against Francisco Cerundulo of Argentina.

It all gets underway on Monday.

