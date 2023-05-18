Advertisement
Sport

PGA Championship Delayed By Frost

May 18, 2023 13:05 By brendan
PGA Championship Delayed By Frost PGA Championship Delayed By Frost
Share this article

The start of the 105th PGA Championship has been delayed due to frost on the Oak Hill course.

Organisers haven't announced when play will begin, only that tee times would start 75 minutes after practice facilities open.

There are four Irish players in the field of 156 - Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington.

Advertisement

McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington are all due to tee off within 10 minutes of each other while Power is out with the late starters.

Lowry feels the New York course will be a tough challenge…

McIlroy's last major win was in the PGA back in 2014.

The County Down star has spoken about his gameplan as his bids to put his recent Masters disappointment behind him.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus