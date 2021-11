Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor has been called up for the Republic of Ireland squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier away to Luxembourg.

Taylor replaces Jayson Molumby, who missed last night's 0-0 with Portugal due to injury.

Andrew Omobamidele was also unavailable but will travel with the squad for the final game of the campaign as he looks to recover from an Achilles injury.

The Under 21's play Italy today, with kick-off at Tallaght Stadium at 5.30.