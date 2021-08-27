PB but no medal for Irish swimmer

Roisin Ni Riain has set a new personal best in the final of the S13 400 metres freestyle at the Paralympics.

The Limerick woman swam a time of 4 minutes 44-point-0-9 seconds to finish fifth.

The gold medal went to Anna Stetsenko of Ukraine.

There was disappointment for Galway's Ronan Grimes, who narrowly missed out on a podium finish earlier.

He lost his bronze medal race to Columbia's Diego Duenas in cycling's C4 4000 metres individual pursuit.

Richael Timothy had a 10th place finish in the C1 to C3 500 metres time trial.

Elsewhere, Colin Judge's campaign in the table tennis ended at the last 16 stage.

Kerrie Leonard was 18th in Archery's Individual Compound Open, while Michael Murphy was eighth in equestrian's Grade 1 Individual Test.

This afternoon, Greta Streimikyte goes in the heats of the T-13 1500 metres shortly after 2pm.