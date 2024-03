Kerry U20 boss Tomás O’Sé is feeling positive ahead of the Eirgrid U20 Munster football championship.

The West Kerry man will lead the Kerry U20s when their campaign begins on Wednesday April 10th, against the Munster Phase 1 Runner-Up.

Advertisement

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship, Tomás O’Sé believes he has a promising squad for the season ahead…