National glory is the aim for Clanmaurice this lunchtime.

They contest the AIB All-Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final at 12.30.

Eoghan Rua of Derry are the opposition at O’Raghallaighs in Drogheda.

While the Junior-B final sees Tyrone’s Derrylaughan play Wicklow’s Knockananna.