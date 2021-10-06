Nagle Signs Full Time With Ford

Kerry’s Paul Nagle has signed a full time drive contract with the M-Sport Ford team.

Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen have signed a two-year contract which will see the pair compete for Ford in all 13 rounds of the World Rally Championship next season.

The duo make the move from a parttime programme with the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team. Last season they secured 3 podium finishes, including third place overall in Finland last weekend.

Nagle and Breen will travel to Spain for a multi-surface test in the all-new M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car. After that, they’ll have around 100 days to prepare for the iconic Monte-Carlo Rally.

Speaking with DirtFish.com, Craig Breen says he’s ready for his first full-time contract…



Tanks to DirtFish.com for use of their audio