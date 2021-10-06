Advertisement
Sport

Nagle Signs Full Time With Ford

Oct 6, 2021 13:10 By brendan
Nagle Signs Full Time With Ford Nagle Signs Full Time With Ford
Share this article

Kerry’s Paul Nagle has signed a full time drive contract with the M-Sport Ford team.

Nagle and Waterford driver Craig Breen have signed a two-year contract which will see the pair compete for Ford in all 13 rounds of the World Rally Championship next season.

The duo make the move from a parttime programme with the Hyundai Motorsport World Rally team. Last season they secured 3 podium finishes, including third place overall in Finland last weekend.

Advertisement

Nagle and Breen will travel to Spain for a multi-surface test in the all-new M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 car. After that, they’ll have around 100 days to prepare for the iconic Monte-Carlo Rally.

Speaking with DirtFish.com, Craig Breen says he’s ready for his first full-time contract…

Tanks to DirtFish.com for use of their audio

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus