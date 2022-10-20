Advertisement
Nagle Brings Career To A Close In Catalunya

Oct 20, 2022 17:10 By brendan
Paul Nagle will this weekend say adios to a glistening career in World Rally.

 

Rally Espana will bring Nagles career full circle as it was the same event where he made his top-level debut back in 2004 alongside fellow Irishman Donie O’Sullivan.

The Kerry Co-driver leaves the sport with five overall World Rally Championship victories and 18 WRC podiums to his name, including a third place finish in the iconic Rally Monte Carlo in January of this year.

 

Radio Kerry’s Ivan Hurley is in Salou for the event…

Rally Espana 

