Munster's Irish internationals available to face Connacht

Nov 22, 2022 18:11 By radiokerrysport
Munster have their Irish internationals available for the URC clash with Connacht.

The likes of Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony are in contention for the Saturday encounter at Thomond Park.

Munster Attack Coach Mike Prendergast

Mack Hansen is likely to miss out for Connacht.

The winger is nursing a thigh injury sustained in Ireland’s win over Australia at the weekend.

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham and Cian Prendergast will all be in contention having returned from Ireland duty injury-free.

Centre Shayne Bolton could also make a return, but Tiernan O’Halloran and Sean Masterson miss out.

