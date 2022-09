Munster remain without a win in the United Rugby Championship.

They suffered late heartbreak in Wales this afternoon as the Dragons came from behind to win 23-17 at Rodney Parade.

Stephen Archer and Ben Healy crossed over for the visitors but it wasn't enough to stop Graham Rowntree's men from slipping to their second defeat in as many weeks.

Advertisement

Gus Sweeney from Listowel Rugby Club gave his reaction to the defeat to John Drummey.