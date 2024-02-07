MTU Kerry All Set To Host Sigerson And Fitzgibbon Cups

Kerry MTU will next week host the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Championships.

The week-long festival of hurling and football action sees the MTU hosting both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cup finals for the first time.

On the Kerry campus from the 13th to the 17th of February 2024 This is set to be a fantastic showcase of Gaelic games activity with over 17 games taking place across the 5 days, with teams descending on Tralee from all over Ireland, the UK and the US.

The Kingdom has long prided itself on its famed Gaelic games heritage, and this week-long festival of hurling and football action, a first for MTU to host both the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cup finals, is a source of great pride for all in the University and we hope to provide a fantastic occasion for all.

We would like to acknowledge the support we are receiving from Kerry GAA and the various clubs around Tralee town, Tralee chamber of commerce and all who are helping to make this event a memorable one for those who will visit us.