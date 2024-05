Mounthawk Park stages a treble header of KDL finals today

The Charleville Cheese Premier A League Final pits Killarney Athletic against Killarney Celtic from 4.

The Hannebery’s Sports Reserve Cup Final at 4.15 is between Ballyheigue FC and St. Brendans Park FC.

There’s a 1 o’clock kick-off in the Tommy Healy Memorial Cup as Killarney Athletic B take on Iveragh United.