Mounthawk Slight Favourites Ahead Of All Tralee Final

Feb 8, 2024 18:15 By brendan
2 Tralee schools will battle for Munster glory this weekend.

 

Austin Stack park is the venue for Mercy Mounthawk and CBS The Green in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final.

The Green are looking to lift the Corn Uí Mhuirí for the 17th time while Mounthawk are in their first ever final since the school was opened in the year 2000.

 

Radio Kerry will have live commentatory of the match with Tim and Ambrose.

Tim Moynihan says Mercy Mounthawk have a very strong team…

Will be Live on Radio Kerry this Saturday from 1.30pm, in association with Kerry Mental Health Association’s not-for-profit Ross Café Killarney.

It will do your head good to tune in!

 

Also on Saturday

At 1o’clock the Kerry hurlers travel to Ballycran to take on Down in the Allianz Hurling League Div. 2

