Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry LGFA County Championships
U15
Preliminary round
Advertisement
Finuge St Senans 2-07 John Mitchels 2-10
Quarter-Final
Southern Gaels 7-08 Cromane 2-14
Advertisement
South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Final
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 4.5
Kelliher’s Toyota,Tralee U13 football
Advertisement
Div 4 Final
Kerins O'Rahilly’s 2-10 Dingle 2-09
Div 5 Final
Castleisland Desmonds 5-17 St Mary's/Renard/Valentia 2-07
Div 1 semi-final
John Mitchels 4-17 Ardfert 3-11