Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 4, 2023 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry LGFA County Championships

U15

Preliminary round

Finuge St Senans 2-07 John Mitchels 2-10

Quarter-Final

Southern Gaels 7-08 Cromane 2-14

South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Final

Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 2.13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 4.5

Kelliher’s Toyota,Tralee U13 football

Div 4 Final
Kerins O'Rahilly’s 2-10 Dingle 2-09

Div 5 Final
Castleisland Desmonds 5-17 St Mary's/Renard/Valentia 2-07

Div 1 semi-final
John Mitchels 4-17 Ardfert 3-11

