Cliodhna Moloney’s three years in the international wilderness will come to an end on Saturday.

The Exeter hooker has been named on the Ireland bench for their Women’s Six Nations meeting with Wales in Cork.

Head coach Scott Bemand (pr: Bee-mund) has made just one change to the team that started against Italy, with co-captain Edel McMahon returning to the back row.

There will be a debut off the bench for Ealing’s Shannon Ikahihifo