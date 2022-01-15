Mixed results for Kerry Schools

There are semi-final places up for grabs today in the Munster Colleges Corn Ui Mhuiri.

5 Kerry sides are involved in the last 8.

Cromane was the venue for the all Kerry clash of St. Brendans Killarney and Colaiste Na Sceilge.

Advertisement

That game finished 2-08 to 2-07 in favor of St.Brendans.

Mercy Mounthawk lost out to Hamilton HS Bandon on a scoreline of 1-10 to 3-05.

Tralee CBS had the upperhand over Clonakilty today.

Advertisement

The score there was 4-13 to 1-07.

Rathmore face Skibbereen from 4.45 at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.