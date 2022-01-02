Messi among 4 PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is among four Paris Saint-Germain players who've tested positive for coronavirus.
He'll miss their French Cup game against Vannes tomorrow as a result.
