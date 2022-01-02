Advertisement
Sport

Messi among 4 PSG players to test positive for Covid-19

Jan 2, 2022 14:01 By radiokerrysport
Messi among 4 PSG players to test positive for Covid-19 Messi among 4 PSG players to test positive for Covid-19
Share this article

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is among four Paris Saint-Germain players who've tested positive for coronavirus.

He'll miss their French Cup game against Vannes tomorrow as a result.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus